Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, has urged the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) to remember the federal government’s ‘no work, no pay’ policy as it continues its 5-day warning strike.The minister said there’s nothing like “warning strike”, noting that “a strike is a strike”.Ngige said the warning strike the association had embarked on was subject to the “rules governing strike.”He appealed to ASUP to suspend the action in the interest of the nation and students of the affected institutions.“I wish to remind the trade unions that there is nothing like a “Warning Strike” in our National Industrial Relations System (NIRS) – a strike is a strike and is subject to all the rules governing strike in the world of work.“Accordingly, the provisions of Section 43 of the Trade Disputes Act, CAP. T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004, will apply regarding the law of “No Work No Pay’’ by workers/employees notwithstanding any other circumstances in any section of the Act.”The minister further assured the polytechnic lecturers of the government’s commitment to embracing dialogue with ASUP members.“It is important for trade unions to embrace social dialogue in the pursuit and attainment of the economic and social interests of their members anchored on equity, natural justice and agreed procedures.”