Speaking to National Assembly correspondents in Abuja, Murray-Bruce, who is the senate committee chairman on privatisation expressed his disappointment at the failed privatisation programme initiated by the President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.
He said, “I wish I was not in government, I tell you the truth because when you are in government, you know too much and when you know too much, you get very very angry.
“When I was in the private sector, I didn’t have the information I have today. I didn’t have access to budgets of ministries and departments. Now that I have access to budgets of Ministries and departments, there is no reason for Nigeria to be broke. We are broke on purpose. We want to be broke” he said
Mr Ben you are neither good for any at all both politics and government you are a failure and imposter. give us account on NTA and stop pretending as if u you are clean or loves us. Ole naa ni eReplyDelete