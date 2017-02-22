Senator Ben Murray Bruce says he wished he was not in Government, adding that being a Senator has exposed him to many facts and figures that are quite frustrating.Speaking to National Assembly correspondents in Abuja, Murray-Bruce, who is the senate committee chairman on privatisation expressed his disappointment at the failed privatisation programme initiated by the President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.He said, “I wish I was not in government, I tell you the truth because when you are in government, you know too much and when you know too much, you get very very angry.“When I was in the private sector, I didn’t have the information I have today. I didn’t have access to budgets of ministries and departments. Now that I have access to budgets of Ministries and departments, there is no reason for Nigeria to be broke. We are broke on purpose. We want to be broke” he said