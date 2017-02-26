Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed his wish to be Nigeria’s president, if there is a vacancy at Aso Rock.Tinubu said vying for any office in Nigeria is an opportunity to serve his country. He was said to have made the comment at the inauguration of Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state,“You see there is nothing wrong with such ambition. It depends on the timing and the environment and what political leadership dictates. I will not brush aside such an aspiration,” Tinubu said.“It has been historical even that Buhari tried first, second, third, and fourth before he got it,” he said.“Resilience, determination, and clarity of purpose. Maybe as a senator, maybe as a president, you cannot rule it out. How can I rule such a thing out, the opportunity to service my country but you only do that when there is a vacancy.”Speaking about the health condition of the president, Tinubu said Buhari has been very honest in disclosing that he needs medical attention.“An honest man disclosed to you that he is going to leave, he is going to have a medical check-up, he has disclosed that he needed more time,” he said.“He has told you, he has told us honestly that he needed medical attention. What his doctors will discuss after that is subject to experts who should not be discussed until he is ready to disclose it. He told us that he cannot return now, what else do you want him to do.”“Only God gives life, and only God can take it. The man that I have seen is well, alive. We should promote welfare, praying for the wellbeing of our leaders.”