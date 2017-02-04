Rafa Benitez has insisted he will not step down as Newcastle manager, after the club failed to bring in new players during the January transfer window.According to Sky sources, Benitez was hoping to sign Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace on Deadline Day, but the Magpies were not able to agree a deal for their former player.Reports in the English press on Friday, claimed the former Real Madrid coach was considering his future at St James’ Park. But Benitez has debunked those stories and insisted that he is focused on securing promotion back to the Premier League.“We have finished the transfer window and we have a good squad and I have confidence in them. My priority is to make sure we are ready for the next game against Derby, that’s it,” Benitez said.“I will not quit, I will not leave because I am happy or not happy. I am ready to fight and to try and get the three points in the next game to get promotion at the end of the season.”Benitez also called on the management staff, players and fans to stay united.“I have a compromise, especially with the fans as they’ve been pushing from the beginning to help me enjoy my job,” he added.“I am just trying to make sure the players, the staff and everyone is pushing in the same direction. So, we need the fans and the experience with this club has been quite complicated for the fans, owner, players and staff.“We cannot make the same mistakes. We all have to push in the same direction and at every game, with everybody available, that we are giving 100 per cent.“At the end of the season, I expect us to win promotion and we will enjoy and be happy. We cannot be blaming each other now after the transfer window, we have to be sure that we concentrate on getting three points from every game.”Newcastle currently occupy the second spot in the Sky Bet Championship.