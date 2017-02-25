FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has said he will have no influence on next month’s Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidential elections.Infantino made these remarks, after he attended a party hosted by the Chairman of the Council of Southern African Football Associations, which has endorsed one of the candidates, Ahmad Ahmad.Madagascar FA chief Ahmad is the lone rival to incumbent CAF president Issa Hayatou.“It is up to the CAF members to elect their own president,” said Infantino.“It is not up to the Fifa president to say anything about that.“Whatever the CAF members decide will be the right decision and I will support whatever decision is taken.”The elections will be held on March 16.