Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who is facing trial over alleged N26million fraud, has said that under no circumstances will he pay back any money to the EFCC or government.Fani-Kayode was reacting to reports that he has begged the Federal High Court in Abuja to allow him to return the money to the Federal Government said “Reports that are coming out that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has agreed to return 26 million naira to the EFCC in an attempt to settle his case at the Abuja Federal High Court out of court with them are false.The matter was adjourned in the Abuja Federal High Court today primarily because a new lawyer in the person of Mr. Ahmed Raji SAN was now handling the case and he needed time to be properly briefed on the matter and to go through the file. Under no circumstances will Chief Fani-Kayode pay any money back to EFCC or any other government agency because he never collected any money from any government agency in the first place. The reports are false, embarrasing and mischevous.”- Jude Ndukwe, spokesman to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.’ The reports had it that Former Minister of Aviation had begged the Federal High Court in Abuja to allow him to return the sum of N26 million he was accused of illegally receiving from the detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd, before the election to organise media campaign for Jonathan.