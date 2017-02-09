Former world golf number one Tiger Woods has accepted that he will “never feel great’’ again after suffering a number of back and knee injuries in recent years.The 14-times major champion returned to action in December following a 15-month layoff but was forced to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic last week.After playing in the first round of the event, he withdrew due to a back spasm.“There were a lot of times I didn’t think I was going to make it back. It was tough, it was more than brutal,” Woods said.The 41-year-old American has racked up 79 PGA Tour victories in his career but has not won a major championship since 2008.“There have been plenty of times when I thought I would never play the game again at the elite level,’’ Woods, ranked 674th in the world, said.“It was tough, it was more than brutal. There were times I needed help just to get out of bed.“I feel good, not great. I don’t think I will ever feel great because it’s three back surgeries, four knee operations,” he added.Woods is hoping to play in the U.S. Masters in April, the first major of the year.(Reuters/NAN)