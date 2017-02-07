Award winning musician Tuface Idibia has denied being arrested and detained by the Directorate of State Services (DSS) over his earlier planned anti-government’s protests in Lagos and Abuja.In his tweet yesterday, he expressed gratitude to those who have shown concern over the purported arrest.“Thanks for the concern, guys. I am fine and free,” he said.“Reports about DSS arrest are not true. We are still compiling responses for the leadership.“State your opinion on the social media with the #IStandWithNigeria. Peace! One luv always!!!”The protest, which was initiated by the hip-hop artist for yesterday, was cancelled on Sunday.The cancellation did not stop other groups from carrying on with the protest, but it attracted a lean turnout both at the National Stadium in Lagos and Unity Fountain, Abuja.The popular musician cancelled the protest on Sunday, citing “security concerns and public safety consideration’’.However, some groups vowed to go ahead with the protest in spite of the cancellation by its initiator.