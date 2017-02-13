Renowned Nigerian music star, born David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido was pictured at a church in Lagos State on Sunday sharing testimonies.He stood before the congregation at the Redeemed Christian Church of God parish, RCCG, City of David, Victoria Island.“Praise the Lord,” he screamed.“I normally wake up late but I woke up this morning and my friend beckoned on me, ‘OBO, let’s go to church.’“God has been blessing me so much I never really have time to come and thank Him.“So I decided to come and thank Him.”Also, on his Instagram page @davidoofficial, he wrote: “Happy Sunday peeps. Come and see the Lord is good.“I vow to serve you for the rest of my life. Everlasting father.“2017 will be great for all of us.”