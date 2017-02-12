Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, alleged of a plot by people he referred to as mischief makers to malign his personality for reasons he did not explained.Ekweremadu, in a statement released to the media by his office, alleged that the uncovered plot was to be executed by an Enugu-based lawyer in consort with some political forces around a judicial officer recently sanctioned by the National Judicial Council, NJC.The statement which was released through his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu, said the media campaign of calumny being plot by the group of persons he described as “conspirators and character assassins” was aimed at running down his person. The strategies to be employed by the group, according to the statement ” includes the circulation of a frivolous petition to the Federal Government and its agencies.”“Mr. Tagbo, we have been reliably informed, alleged in a rather show of uncommon ignorance and unbridled mischief, that the funds meant for the development of the South East was hijacked by the Deputy President of the Senate as the political leader of the region and used to purchase 32 properties. “Nothing can be father from the truth. Their only goal is to run down the person of Senator Ekweremadu.“This is to alert the media and members of the public to the endless machinations of the unpatriotic elements who are bent on getting even with a wrong target. “The Office, therefore, calls on the media, in particular, to be conscious of this orchestrated campaign directed at the person of the Deputy President of the Senate and treat it as a parcel of mischief that it is, “the statement further read.