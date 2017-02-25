President Donald Trump of US says his aim is to serve the US and not the rest of the world, doubling down on his “America First’’ message in remarks to a conservative conference.“This is the US of America I’m representing; I’m not representing the globe,” Trump tells the Conservative Political Action conference on Friday.“I’m representing your country.”Trump vowed to toss out multilateral trade deals, bolster US industry and increase military spending as he remakes the Republican Party in his image with a focus on the “American worker.”Trump pledged a common allegiance of all Americans to their country, pointing to the “same red blood of great patriots’’ flowing through the veins of all citizens.