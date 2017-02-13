Speaking with newsmen on Sunday, Tambuwal, the former Speaker of the House of representatives said he only disliked the policies of the former administration.
“As the Speaker of the House of Representatives then, I was always raising the alarm on the way things were being managed in the country especially lack of prudence, but some people felt that I was against Jonathan," he said.
“I never hated Jonathan as a person, but only disagreed with his policies. The recession we are currently facing was as a result of the way the economy was mismanaged by the Jonathan administration,” he added.
