Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has urged his players to step up their quest to qualify for the Champions League next year, as he misses the competition.Mourinho has had to play in the Europa League in his first season at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils in the last 32 of the competition, where they will take on St Etienne this month.The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is among a small group of coaches — including Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Carlo Ancelotti — who have taken charge of 100 Champions League games. And he is desperate to return to the big stage.“Personally, I miss the Champions League,” Mourinho said.“Every match I don’t play in the Champions League means an incredible number of matches is not going up. I am the youngest one to be in the club of 100. Every time I don’t play I am not happy.“But obviously Manchester United is much more important than me. What matters is Manchester United, and as everyone knows, it’s a club that belongs to the Champions League.“We shall do everything possible to make sure we are in it next season.“We have two chances to be there: one is by winning the Europa League, the other is by finishing in the top four. Both achievable, both difficult, but we are going to work hard for that.”