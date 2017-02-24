Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh is not done speaking up about her marriage to Churchhill Olakunle.
Tonto has spent the morning engaging fans on Instagram. The actress is now claiming that she some of the things she showed off on social network as gifts from her husband, where actually purchased by her.
Last year, Tonto Dikeh showed off two cars on Instagram claiming they were gifts from her husband, Churchill.
