



Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose on Wednesday night wished a brighter future for former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole and the outgoing Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko.Fayose was Valedictory ceremony/Dinner organised by the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF in honour of Oshiolemole and Mimiko who would exit office next week after two terms at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”.He said “I will hand you over to God. It is a different ballgame in office and out office.”Speaking also, former governor of Akwa Ibom State and second chairman of the Forum, Victor Attah enjoined the members to maintain oneness of the Forum, regretting that they split at a time.NGF deals with issues of governance. “How you will leave off depends on how you take office. Whether you will come back depends on how you performance”, he said.Other speakers at the event included chairman of NGF and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State, governors Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abiola Ajumobi (Oyo) and Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna). They all extolled the virtues of Oshiomole and Mimiko, wishing them well in their future endeavours. In their separate remarks, both men appreciated the NGF for honouring them. The highlights of the occasion was the presentation of gifts to both men by the Forum