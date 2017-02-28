Nigerian entertainer Banky W has shared details of how he escaped the fire outbreak at his Lekki home, assuring fans that he and his dog were unhurt.While the music star and actor sought to make light of the incident, he made it clear, it could have been worse. And thanked God and the neighbours and workers who helped put out the fire.“Thank God we caught it early enough and the damage wasn’t so bad.. it basically burnt some of the stuff that was around it. So awards, portraits, and some small electronics. But thank God, Duke and I are alive and well. We only had to form James Bond and climb down from the top floor balcony LOL,” he wrote in an Instagram post.“Thank God for my neighbors and the amazing workers in and around the compound for helping us escape via the balcony, helping put out the fire, and helping with the aftermath/cleaning. Thank God for life. And I’m not even upset.. I’m just grateful for life and health and for the grace and mercy of God on my life.”