Having released six successful albums in as many years, many wonder where rapper, Olamide Adedeji, gets his drive and motivation from.In an interview with PUNCH, the rapper said the fact that he came from the bottom pushes him to keep doing better.Olamide said he is relentless in his pursuit of success because he does not want to go broke.“My major motivation comes from knowing that I came from the bottom, and I don’t want to go back there. I want to live a good life, and because of that, my working life is a relentless grind.“I don’t want to go broke, and I don’t want anybody to look down on me. I’m still on top of my game because I don’t see myself as everything.“I take advice from my mum, manager, and label mates, and they always help. They’re responsible for some of my ideas. Some things that people see and think is all about,” the rapper said.The YBNL CEO said he never aspired to be an “average” artiste, noting that he always intended to be different.“I didn’t start out to be an average artiste, I wanted to stand out. Right now, I’m living my dreams. All I can say is that my life right now is a dream come true.”The rapper released Glory, his sixth album, on boxing day, December 2016.