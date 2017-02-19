Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has reacted to Ali Modu Sheriff's threat to kick him out of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.Addressing people of his state on Ekiti Radio-91.5FM and EKTV on Saturday, Fayose said he does not talk to “monkeys.”“On that comment by Sheriff that he will kick me and Gov Wike out of PDP, I don’t talk to monkeys. That Appeal Court judgement is just a phase, it will fizzle out. All things will work together for good for me, that’s what the Bible says,'' Fayose said.''All the Governors, National Assembly members, BOT, etc are on this side. So who is he going to be leading? Whether he is being backed by whatever forces, be it external or internal, good luck to him.“Let everybody in PDP calm down, there is salvation ahead of us.“I’m aware that some people are apprehensive of 2018 but I want to say it here that they should worry not. What I know that will happen tomorrow is that I will get to greater heights.''There are three major important factors in elections, the people is number one, followed by the party and the candidate. You can have a party and candidate, if you don’t have the people, you will fail because the power of the people is greater than the power of those of us in power.“Here in Ekiti, we have the people.“I am saying it here that we are under the leadership of the Ahmed Makarfi led Caretaker Committee. When we got the judgement at the lower court, affirming the Caretaker Committee, Sheriff was still parading himself as the chairman.”