Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has said he is too experienced to be drawn into a war of words with Jose Mourinho, after his Manchester United counterpart claimed the Blues were playing “defensive” football.Speaking after United’s 2-0 win over Watford on Sunday, Mourinho said his former club are “a very good defensive team” who have succeeded with “counter-attack goals and set-piece goals.”After Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, Conte refused to make any comments.“I don’t like to reply to the other coaches,” he said.“I don’t like this joking. He’s playing. I have the experience to understand this.”Conte’s men have extended their lead at the top of the table to 10 points, but it could be cut to eight if Manchester City defeat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night.“If someone thinks this league is finished, for me I can tell you no,” Conte insisted.“There are six teams for me that can win the league. Anything can happen. We must continue to work in this way, to try to find a way to win in the same way that we tried today.“I am disappointed because our mentality is that we must always try to win, we tried to do this today but sometimes we must understand that there are tough games.“This game was very tough. I’m disappointed for the point, not the commitment and the fight and will to try to win the game. I like to win and to always take the three points.”