Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has said he and Diego Costa “could never be friends”, after the Chelsea striker’s theatrics during their 1-1 draw at Anfield.Costa won a late penalty for the Blues with what seemed like a dive, leaving Klopp fuming at the fourth official, Neil Swarbrick on the touchline.However, some form of justice was served, as Simon Mignolet guessed the right way and saved the spot-kick.Klopp revealed the details of his conversation with Swarbrick after the match ended.“No-one can beat us, was what I said to him. Obviously that’s not true, but it felt for us like this in that moment,” he said.“I was absolutely the wrong person to say it. I went back to him and said sorry, I was a little bit excited, and he said no problem I like your passion.”Klopp added: “If I had played against Diego Costa we could never be friends – that’s how it is.“But on the other hand we have 100 per cent respect, when he is in your team it’s much more fun. What Conte is doing at Chelsea is outstanding but to do it without Costa?“He is not the nicest guy on the pitch, and if it it was a dive maybe I am angry tomorrow – that would be the wrong decision against us, what number 27 this season? But he is a warrior.”