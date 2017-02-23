Mr Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, has dissolved an 11-year-old marriage between Emmanuel Oyebadejo and his wife Bukola over adultery and trouble making.Odunade remarked on Thursday that there was no more need for any settlement since both Emmanuel and Bukola have remarried. “Therefore, in the interest of peaceful coexistence, the union between Emmanuel and Bukola has ceased to be, henceforth.“Bukola shall take custody of the 10-year-old child produced by the union and Emmanuel shall provide N5,000 as monthly feeding allowance for the upkeep of the child. “In addition, Emmanuel shall be responsible for the child’s welfare and education,” the Arbitrator said. Earlier in his explanation before the court, Emmanuel said that his wife, Bukola was fornicating with his long-time friend who stood as his best man on their wedding day. “My lord, soon after Bukola moved into my home, she stopped obeying my instructions and often took me through series of insult, abuses and disrespect.“She started engaging in adultery with my long-time friend who stood as best man on our wedding day, an act which I consider as horrible. “When Bukola became an unrepentant trouble maker, I reported her on a number of occasions to her parents and Bukola’s father did a lot in changing her positively, but her mother was a very bad influence on her.“Then, I handed her over to my best man who I felt could talk to her on my behalf. love making “I noticed that they were frequently having meetings, but their meetings were adulterous ones, my people told me and I caught them myself. “During that period, I got a job in Lagos and I sometimes travel to Abuja for purpose of business. That friend of mine was still having sexual affairs with her.“I had stopped having any sexual relationship with Bukola since I got to know that she has become adulterous. She told me that she was pregnant and I said that I was not responsible for it. “My lord, we have stopped leaving together for the past six years, but I have been sending N2,500 every two weeks to her for the upkeep of the child. “I will like to have custody of the child,” Emmanuel prayed the court. However, Bukola who did not oppose the divorce suit was also silent on the allegation that she was adulterous. “My lord, Emmanuel is in no way a responsible husband and father.He had abandoned the child and I for more than nine years and the child can’t even recognise him. “He has sent no money to us for care,” Bukola stated.However, there were contradictory evidences from the witnesses supporting both Emmanuel and Bukola as to whether Emmanuel was responsible or not. Emmanuel resides at Sango-Ota, Ogun State, while Bukola resides at Odo-Oba area of Ibadan.