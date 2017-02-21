Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday declared that every morning he carries “Bible bullets to fight the All Progressives Congress, APC.”The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum made the remark at the party’s stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.Fayose urged PDP members at the meeting not to be afraid of the ruling APC.“Every morning when I wake up in my room, I carry enough Bible bullets inside my pocket to fight APC,” Fayose said.Also speaking, the party’s spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye accused the party’s embattled chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff and the APC of conniving to destroy the PDP.“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in collaboration with the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Federal Government has barricaded the ICC, venue of the scheduled Stakeholders’ Meeting of ‎the entire organs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).“Sheriff and his APC collaborators cannot stop the will of the people. Nigerians can now confirm that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a mole in PDP to destroy the only strong opposition in the country.”Following the affirmation of Sheriff as the National Chairman of the party by a Port Harcourt Appeal Court on Friday, the Makarfi’s faction had scheduled an emergency meeting for today.The emergency meeting initially billed for the International Conference Center, ICC, in Abuja was shifted to the Ekiti lodge following a barricade by men of the Nigerian Police Force.