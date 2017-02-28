The immediate past Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has said he is proud of what Governor Godwin Obaseki has achieved in his first 100 days in office.Oshiomhole said Obaseki has been carrying out what he promised the people during the electioneering campaigns.The ex-governor spoke at the enlarged meeting of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Caucus on Tuesday.He noted that the most important thing was that Obaseki has kept his eyes on the ball and what he (Obaseki) needed is the support of all stakeholders in the APC.Oshiomhole urged the party leaders to key into available opportunities emerging from openings created by the governor to empower them.He praised the party leaders for giving Governor Obaseki the quiet moment needed to think through all available options.The ex-governor said, “There is renewed emphasis on technical education. I know this was mentioned in every location we visited and action is already being taken. Tayo Akpata University is a reality beyond legislation. The governor has been a militant traveling round to bring in real investors to come and see things themselves and they are responding.“In the long run, the best way to empower leaders is to create opportunity for you to key in into any of the available opportunity that are emerging from the opening. This is a basket that has various kernels for everyone. There is something for everyone. I am proud that under 100 days the governor has done a lot than what has been said.”