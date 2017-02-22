Mrs. Ramota Kamorudeen, mother of Olajumoke Orisaguna, Agege bread seller turned model is ecstatic that her daughter now speaks English and is assisting the family.She told Encomium, “I can’t express how happy I am that my daughter is now educated. I pray God should not stop His mercy on us.I am now reaping the fruits of my labour. I pray to God for long life, so that I can enjoy this more and more.My advice for her is that she should be humble, kind, respectful and most importantly be prayerful.