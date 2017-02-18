Xtreme music songstress and new Etisalat ambassador, Simi, has revealed she's not surprised at her success.The ever smiling Simi, had this to say in a chat with saturday beats;“I am very elated that such is happening to me right now. This will give me a bigger platform than I had before.The limelight is now bigger than it used to me.When you work hard and have good work ethics and you continue to improve yourself, the sky is the beginning of the limit. I am not surprised at my success, I am just grateful to God.My record label, Xtreme Music, is very important to my career. They allow me to have creative expression. They don’t dictate the kind of music I do. They support me and push me.”She also disclosed she's stuck with etisalat, and won't sign a deal with the telecommunication giant competitors at the expiration of her contract.