After her media tour yesterday, she took to her Instagram to say;





"So, THEY said that i am married and i have a boyfriend who is threatening to release an adult tape if i don't share the BBN money with him...now,i want to clear it out by writing it HERE that PLEASE I AM NOT MARRIED,I DO NOT HAVE ANY SEX TAPE & I DO NOT HAVE ANY CHILD FOR ANYBODY... these are just crazy rumors and for the fact such is out then guys do expect more cuz' i see this person won't rest till he/she is satisfied @bigbrothernaija2017 #BBNaija #ITSJUSTGOD #NEVERGIVEUP "