Former Militant leader, Asari Dokubo has once again announced that he's not a Nigerian.Dokubo who spoke on a live London radio on Tuesday, February 7, said it is wrong for anyone to ask him whether he is Nigerian or Biafra.It is wrong for anybody to ask me whether I am a Biafran; it’s like asking me whether I am Dokubo Asari. I have said it over and over again and I’ll continue to say it that Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo Asari is a Biafran,” Dokubo said.“I have no apology to give to anybody. I have no explanation to give to anybody. I don’t want to curry favours from anybody. I don’t want anything from anybody.“I am a Biafran and that’s what I am. I have proclaimed up to the Supreme Court of the Nigerian state that I am not a Nigerian,” he said.