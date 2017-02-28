



Lagos State Ministry of Transport has no plan to ban yellow buses known as “Danfo” but to upgrade them to international standard, the acting Commissioner for Transport, Mr Lanrewaju Elegushi, has disclosed.Elegushi made the disclosure in Lagos on Tuesday during a stakeholder’s forum to deliberate on how to improve the transport system in the state.He said that the plan of the government was to restructure the transportation system in the state to international standard.He said, “What we are planning is to restructure the transportation system in the state to meet international standard.“That is why we organised this forum to seek the contributions of the people involved at the new Bus Terminal at Tafawa Balewa Square.“We are changing the face of the transport system in Lagos state with fully air condition buses, charging port, CCTV and other infrastructure for the benefit of commuters.”Elegushi said the government had also embarked on the building of standard bus terminus in various locations across the state, to standardise the transport system.The acting commissioner appealed to the stakeholders to make judicious use of the new bus terminal at TBS.