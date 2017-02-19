 How Toke Makinwa's book affected my brand | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » How Toke Makinwa's book affected my brand

5:52 PM 0
A+ A-
Toke Makinwa's estranged husband, Maje Ayida in an interview talks about his life and how his estranged wife's book has affected his brand.


''People tend to form a perception of you from what they read or hear about you. Having those kinds of things written about me and circulating in the public domain has definitely hurt my brand, though it’s hard to quantify the kind of impact it has had. However, I concentrate my energy on doing good work and letting it speak for me, '' Maje said.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top