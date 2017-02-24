Newly sworn-in Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday disclosed the role President Muhammadu Buhari played in his emergence as governor.Delivering his inaugural speech, Akeredolu disclosed that his emergence was based on the “steely disposition of the President to always stand against all acts not in consonance with decency, probity and justice.”Recall that the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, was earlier sworn-in as the sixth governor of the state.In the speech, Akeredolu said, “Humbled by the uncommon kindness of the Almighty God and an unequivocal expression of preference by the good people of Ondo State, exemplified by the victory of our great party at the last gubernatorial election, I am extremely delighted to share with you all the joy of this day of glory.“We are grateful to Almighty God for granting this state such a beautiful day and a beautiful moment like this.“I thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leader of our great party, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, for his leadership and unwavering stance to support what is just and noble.“Today’s celebration would, perhaps, have been impossible without his steely disposition to always stand against all acts not in consonance with decency, probity and justice.”The governor also commended the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Oyegun for his “lofty principles and doggedness” which also contributed to his victory.“And special reverence must be reserved for our indefatigable party chairman, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, whose strict adherence to lofty principles and doggedness laid the foundation for our resounding victory at the polls.“This exemplary leader behaved like a true elder, whose sagely presence in the village square not only professed rectitude but acted it, resolutely, affirming nobility of the human spirit.“Our party benefitted, tremendously, from his vast experience in public service. We are eternally grateful. The verdict of history shall be kind to him,” Akeredolu said.