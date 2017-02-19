The convener of the Niger Delta Peoples Congress, NDPC, Mike Loyibo on Saturday said the recent visit of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to the Niger Delta has brought peace to the region.Recall that Osinbajo recently visited Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States respectively.During his visits to the oil rich region, the acting President engaged relevant stakeholders on how to bring relevant peace to the area.Addressing journalists in Abuja, Loyibo claimed the ceasefire agreement secured with the militants who had carried out several attacks on oil installations would remain unbroken.Loyibo noted that the acting President’s visit was part of the yearnings of the people who had longed for inclusion in the activities of the region.He said, “When we assess the issues generally, my view has been that you can’t develop the Niger Delta without her people’s participation and this is the first time that any government ever is involving the critical stakeholders at all levels and so the consultation is a continuous one.“The Acting President has visited Delta State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State and he was also in Imo State (Oil Producing) and now he’s slated to go to Ondo by Monday.” So, these are some of the proposals and suggestions we gave to the presidency.”