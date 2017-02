The House of Representatives on Tuesday joined the Nigerian Senate to suspend legislative business to Wednesday to mourn the death of a lawmaker.The house, which resumed plenary after weeks of 2017 Budget deliberation, adjourned to mourn Bello Sani, who represented Mashi/Dutsi federal constituency.The death of Sani brings to three the total number of lawmakers who have died since the lower legislative chamber was inaugurated in June 2015.