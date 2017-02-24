The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh on Friday said the crisis in Southern Kaduna was largely exaggerated and used as propaganda by those benefitting from it.Abeh said in Kafanchan while giving update on the security situation in the area, that some community leaders in the area were compounding the issues due to selfish interest. He, however, said the police and other security agencies were on top of the situation, and doing everything to calm it.“The issue of people being killed and houses burnt are all exaggerated. “The crisis in southern Kaduna is about attacks and reprisal attacks, but the security is on top of the situation.“We are not taking sides in our operation; we are paid by the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we are committed to sustaining peace in the communities. “We will always respond if there is breakdown of law and order. “We will do everything possible to ensure that peace is restored in this part of the state. We have enough security force on ground to curtail the situation,” he said.The commissioner said some arrests had been made since the crisis started and appealed to the communities on the need to accept peace as the only way to end the crisis. He said that the residents must embrace peace, forgive each other and build a new foundation for mutual coexistence.The CP and the Garrison Commander of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Ismaila Isa had visited Bakin Kogi and Dangoma in Jema’a Local Government Area, where attacks were recorded during the week. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the attacks occurred on Feb. 19 in Bakin Kogi and on Feb. 20 in Dangoma. Representatives of the communities told the security chiefs that they were ready to dialogue and called for adequate protection by security agencies.