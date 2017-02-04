The home-based Super Eagles have been drawn to face either Togo or Benin Republic in the play-offs for a place at the 2018 Championship for African Nations (CHAN) billed for Kenya.This was announced by the verified Twitter handle of the Super Eagles on Friday night.The home-based Eagles will meet either Togo or Benin Republic in a two-legged qualifier between August 11 and August 20, 2017.The 2018 CHAN in Kenya will hold from 11 January to 2 February, 2018.At the last CHAN held in Rwanda in 2016, the home-based Eagles crashed out at the group stage, finishing third in their group behind Tunisia and Guinea who advanced into the quarterfinals.And in their debut at the 2014 CHAN in South Africa, Nigeria finished third.