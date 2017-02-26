Actor Bill Paxton, who was best known for his role in the sci-fi classic Aliens, has died at the age of 61.Mr Paxton had reportedly suffered from complications following surgery.The Texan actor's biggest hits included The Terminator, Apollo 13, True Lies, Titanic, and 1996's Twister - in which he starred opposite Helen Hunt.He is survived by his wife, Louise Newbury, and two children.Mr Paxton won an Emmy for his performance in the TV mini-series Hatfields and McCoys, alongside Kevin Costner.His family said in a statement: "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker."Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."