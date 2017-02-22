



Somalian-born model, Halima Aden who was the first Muslim to compete in a beauty pageant wearing Hijab has been signed on to one of the top modeling agencies in the world, IMG Models.She shot CR Fashion book with Mario Sorrenti and walked in Kanye West's Yeezy Season 7 at the New York Fashion Week which just ended. She achieved all these wearing her Hijab."Never thought I would see the day that a woman dressed like me would grace the cover of a fashion magazine. Thank you SO much @carineroitfeld and my new @crfashionbook family for giving me the opportunity to feel represented in the most beautiful way ❤️"