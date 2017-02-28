



Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has lashed out at former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his recent comment on the idea of an Igbo presidency in 2019 – that has generated heated controversy.Fayose in an interview with a media house said he does not take the former leader seriously, adding that he wants to be relevant at all times.His words: Do you ever take Obasanjo seriously? I don’t take him seriously. By his nature, Obasanjo wants relevance at all times. We have worked with him and used to be his foot soldiers. I know him more than anybody in this country. He just talks, so that he would remain relevant. Do you see any other former President in the country running his mouth like his? If it is not the fact that he has a voice as a former head of state, where is Obasanjo’s constituency? Who are his followers? How many votes can Obasanjo win in his ward? We must say the truth and we must face the truth. Let’s give it to him, as a leader in this country, whoever has governed this country before would remain our leader, but he must equally recall and admit that he is becoming more fairly negative than working towards national building. ''