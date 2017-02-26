Harry Kane scored a first-half hat trick as Tottenham beat Stoke 4-0 to go second in the Premier League.After going out of the Europa League to Gent on Thursday night, Mauricio Pochettino got a reaction from his side but they remain 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea.Kane opened the scoring on 14 minutes, shooting low across goal after Ryan Shawcross' attempted clearance landed at his feetOn 32 minutes Kane doubled Spurs' advantage with a well-taken volley from Christian Eriksen's corner.And five minutes later he claimed his third from a long-range free kick courtesy of a big deflection that wrong-footed Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant.Dele Alli added a fourth from close range in first-half stoppage time, converting a Kane pass after the striker had outrun Bruno Martins Indi on the right-wing.After the break Spurs found chances to add to the scoreline limited as Stoke shut up shop, though Grant saved well from Kane and Kyle Walker.Credit: ESPN