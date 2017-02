Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been killed in Malaysia.Independent UK reports that Kim Jong-nam was killed at Kuala Lumpur airport after being attacked by two women with "poisoned needles." The two women, believed to be North Korean agents, escaped in a taxi and remain at large.Kim Jong Nam and Kim Jong Un are both sons of former leader Kim Jong Il, who died in late 2011, but they had different mothers.