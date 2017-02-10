Some gunmen attacked a police station at Eika community in Okehi local government area of Kogi state in the early hours of Friday, killing two policemen and a detainee.According to NAN, the bandits invaded the station around 1am and immediately opened fire on policemen on duty.The heavily armed hoodlums, said to be about 10, later set the station ablaze and proceeded to the house of Sadiq Obomi, chairman, Eika community development association, and killed him.Abdulahi Chafe, commissioner of police, confirmed the incident, promising to provide details later.However, a resident of Eika community who is also a member of a local vigilante group, said the attackers came in two vehicles.The resident said they started shooting into the air as they made their way to the station.He said the gunmen later escaped after the operation, which lasted almost two hours.Security men have been deployed to the community to maintain peace.The high rate of insecurity in parts of Kogi state has been an issue of concern to both the state and federal governments.Kogi is one of the states with the highest rate of kidnappings in the country.