Gunmen Thursday morning abducted Secretary of Isheri North Estate, GRA, Lagos State, Dayo Adekoya.Recall that nine landlords of an estate close to the area were late last year abducted alongside their trainer.Also recently in the area, eight staff and students of the Nigeria Turkish International School were kidnapped and released.On the latest case, Adekoya was abducted at about 1am by gunmen who stormed the estate.Channels tv reports that the assailants shot into the air before taking Adekoya away.Three estate security men were reportedly killed in the operation.Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has confirmed the incident.