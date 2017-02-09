 Gunmen kidnap Estate Secretary in Lagos, kill security guards | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » Gunmen kidnap Estate Secretary in Lagos, kill security guards

12:39 PM 0 ,
A+ A-
Gunmen Thursday morning abducted Secretary of Isheri North Estate, GRA, Lagos State, Dayo Adekoya.


Recall that nine landlords of an estate close to the area were late last year abducted alongside their trainer.


Also recently in the area, eight staff and students of the Nigeria Turkish International School were kidnapped and released.

On the latest case, Adekoya was abducted at about 1am by gunmen who stormed the estate.

Channels tv  reports that the assailants shot into the air before taking Adekoya away.

Three estate security men were reportedly killed in the operation.


Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, has confirmed the incident.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top