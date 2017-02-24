The Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Bitrus Bewarang has warned Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, that he might lose his spot in the national team as he is not featuring regularly under Pep Guardiola.Iheanacho’s last appearance for City came against Everton on January 15 at Goodison Park.The 20-year-old fell further down the pecking order, following the January arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras.“The coach wants his players to play regularly and also playing in well-established teams, so when he needs them, they will be there for him. Kelechi should not move to China,” Bewarang said.“Our prayer is let our players get playing time, that is the mentality of the coach”, he added.He however advised Iheanacho not to be discouraged, but emulate compatriot Alex Iwobi, who has broken into the Arsenal first team.“I want to encourage Iheanacho to work hard, it is not easy at that level and he should not be discouraged,” Bewarang added.“It happened to Iwobi before he was brought to the main team of Arsenal, he was brought on ten, fifteen minutes, now he is playing the full game.“It is about determination if they brought someone in his place. They want him to work hard and get more matured”, he said.