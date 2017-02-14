Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has admitted it will be difficult to catch up with Premier League leaders, Chelsea.The Citizens are now just eight points behind leaders Chelsea after extending their unbeaten run to five games.Manchester City defeated Bournemouth 2-0 on Monday night to close gap to eight points.The Catalan told post-match conference, “It’s so difficult because they have to lose three games.“You have to win all the games and you know how difficult it is to win all the games in the Premier League. We have to do is game by game: now the cup and after we’ll see but we’re so happy.“Last season before the game against Swansea, we were fifth in position and finished third. Now, before the game, we’re five in position; now we’re second.“The gap between second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth is nothing; if you lose a game, you’re going to go below. But of course we’re so happy to be second position and reduce the gap a little bit, the distance from Chelsea.“But still the gap is massive – it’s eight points.”