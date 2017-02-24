Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, Emmanuel Petit, has said that Antoine Griezmann will “definitely” leave Atletico Madrid for Manchester United this summer.Griezmann has been heavily linked with the Premier League club, as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his squad ahead of his second season in charge.The 25-year-old has a £85million release clause in his contract and Petit believes a deal will surely be done.“I think he will come to Manchester United, definitely,” Petit told Soccer AM.Griezmann has previously said he would like to play alongside international team-mate Paul Pogba at club level in the future.Petit thinks their friendship could prove crucial in the transfer .“He has a great partnership with Pogba in the national team, they are very good friends as well,” he added.“He will bring goals, assists and his winning mentality as well.”