Ben Murray Bruce, lawmaker representing Bayelsa east senatorial district, believes it is not enough to check kidnapping through capital punishment, but that drastic measures should be equally taken about looting of public funds.Known for his radical stance on issues, the entertainment mogul took to Twitter to question governors on what they are doing to make corruption less attractive.“Many state governors have signed laws condemning kidnappers to death. My question is does the law apply to those who kidnap public funds?” he wrote on Twitter.Bruce’s tweet comes two days after Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos state, endorsed death penalty for kidnapping.Speaking while signing the anti-kidnapping bill into law, Ambode said the spate of abduction in the state had reached a level that require decisive action from government.“Security is of utmost importance to our administration and we are confident that this law will serve as a deterrent to anybody who may desire to engage in this wicked act within the boundaries of Lagos,” he had said.“It is important that we ensure that everything we do in respect of this anti-kidnapping law is in good faith and good spirit to eradicate the issue of kidnapping once and for all in the state.”Ambode added that the justice system would be activated to execute the anti-kidnapping law to the letter.Human rights group Amnesty International is against death penalty.