Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi, has called for the dismissal of two soldiers who brutalised a physically-challenged man, Chijioke Oraku, in Onitsha, Anambra State.Umahi, who received Oraku during the state’s Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki on Tuesday, noted that the sanctions meted to the soldiers were mild going by the fact that they “did not behave like human beings.”Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Emma Anya, the Governor said: “We believe that 21 day imprisonment is not enough. The soldiers did not behave like human beings and to be demoted is not enough. I suggest to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Buratai, that those soldiers should be sacked from the army and be prosecuted immediately.”He also ordered the release of N500,000 to the brutalised man for the continuation of his treatment and temporary upkeep.