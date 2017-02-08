 Governor Okowa to Ibori: Forget politics, concentrate on your family | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has urged a one-time governor of the state, James Ibori, to quit politics.


Recall the Oghara-born politician, who was recently released after completing his jail term in the UK, arrived the country on Saturday amid celebration from people of the state.


Upon his return, news made the rounds that the former People’s Democratic Party, PDP, governor was planning to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

But Okowa advised Ibori to be more concerned with his family now that he has returned from prison rather than politicking.

New Telegraph reports that in his first policy statement after Ibori’s return, Okowa said, “I am not aware of Ibori’s planned defection to the APC.

“Yes, he is back with us but I think what he should be concerned about is how to reunite with his family and not politics.”

