The Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has effected a minor shake-up in the state executive council, redeploying three commissioners in a bid to deliver on his electioneering campaign to the people of the state.Mr Charles Aniagwu, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okowa in a statement issued on Thursday, said the redeployment takes immediate effect.It stated that the former commissioner for Lands and Survey, Chief Dan Okenyi, has been deployed to Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism.“In a bid to fully realise the administration’s SMART Agenda, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle in three ministries.“The affected Commissioners include; Chief Dan Okenyi formerly of the Ministry of Lands and Survey has been moved to the ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism while Mr. Ernest Ogwezzy formerly of Arts, Culture and Tourism will now take charge as Commissioner for Special Duties and Hon. Chika Ossai formerly of Special Duties is the new Commissioner for Lands and Survey.”