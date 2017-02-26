The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has denied snubbing the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, at the inauguration of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.The statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, by Saraki’s Special Assistant on New Media, Bamikole Omishore, debunked the video being circulated on social media, describing it as untrue.According to Omishore, “Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu was granting an interview when the Senate President greeted him and others, but he could not respond so well at that particular time.“That was why Tinubu called Saraki and the Senate President replied with a courtesy and reminded him that he greeted him but didn’t want to interfere with his interview”.The social media has been awash with a video clip, which captured the Senate President, reportedly taking a pass at the APC national leader, without showing courtesy.