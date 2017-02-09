



Nigeria Police force has awarded Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello as the 'Most Conscious Governor' in recognition of his qualities and his efforts at improving security in the state.The award presentation was done On Wednesday in Abuja.The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged political leaders in the country to provide selfless service and good governance to the people.Sanusi made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the award presentation ceremony of ‘Most Security Conscious Governor’ to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi by the Nigeria Police Force.He said that most leaders in the country only thought about themselves and their families.“Those of us who think that public office is a place to enjoy ourselves should think again.“The bane of leadership in Nigeria is that the leaders are selfish; they only think of their families,” he said.